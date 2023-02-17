The pursuit of a title continues Friday for several local teams in playoff action

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - While many winter teams across Yuma and the Imperial Valley are home preparing for the next sports season, other teams are still cooking.

Only one AIA team takes the floor on Friday for a chance to advance to next week, while a plethora of CIF basketball and soccer teams aim to survive.

But then the action continues tomorrow

AIA

3A BOYS BASKETBALL

#4 Yuma Catholic vs #13 Northwest Christian - Saturday, 7 pm @ Carol McElhaney Oden Gym (Yuma Catholic)

The winner of this game will head to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley for the 3A Quarterfinals Tuesday

3A GIRLS BASKETBALL

#3 Yuma Catholic vs #14 Paige - Friday, 7 pm @ Carol McElhaney Oden Gym (Yuma Catholic)

The winner of this game will head to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley for the 3A Quarterfinals Monday

BOYS SOCCER

6A

#2 San Luis vs #7 Pinnacle - Saturday, 2 pm @ The Snake Pit (San Luis High School)

Winner advances to 6A semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Tuesday 2/21

5A

#12 Kofa @ #4 Campo Verde - Saturday, 4:30 pm @ Campo Verde High School

Winner advances to 5A semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Tuesday 2/21

CIF

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division IV

#1 Vincent Memorial vs #8 San Pasqual - Friday, 7 pm @ Vincent Memorial High School

Winner advances to CIF Division IV semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Wednesday 2/22

#3 Imperial vs #6 St. Joseph's Academy - Friday, 7 pm @ Emma Lou Hansen Gym (Imperial)

Winner advances to CIF Division IV semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Wednesday 2/22

#15 Brawley @ #7 Kearney - Friday, 7 pm @ Kearney High School

Winner advances to CIF Division IV semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Wednesday 2/22

Division V

#10 Calipatria @ #2 Valley Center - Friday, 7pm @ Valley Center High School

Winner advances s to CIF Division V semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Tuesday 2/21

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division I

#2 Imperial vs #10 Eastlake - Saturday, 7 pm @ Emma Lou Hansen Gym (Imperial)

Winner advances to CIF Division I semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Tuesday 2/21

Imperial automatically advances to California state tournament with win

Division III

#6 Calexico @ #3 Steele Canyon - Saturday, 7 pm @ Steele Canyon High School

Winner advances to CIF Division III semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Tuesday 2/21

Division IV

#1 Palo Verde vs #8 Escondido Charter - Saturday, 7 pm @ Palo Verde High School

Winner advances to CIF Division IV semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Wednesday 2/22

#2 Central vs #7 Calipatria - Saturday, 7 pm @ Central Union High School

Winner advances to CIF Division IV semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Wednesday 2/22

#3 Vincent Memorial vs #6 Patrick Henry - Saturday, 7 pm @ Vincent Memorial High School

Winner advances to CIF Division IV semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Wednesday 2/22

BOYS SOCCER

Division I

#8 Calexico @ #1 Torrey Pines - Saturday, 5 pm @ Torrey Pines High School

Winner advances to CIF Division I semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Wednesday 2/22

Division IV

#3 Brawley vs #11 Escondido Charter - Saturday, 5 pm @ Brawley Union High School

Winner advances to CIF Division IV semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Wednesday 2/22

Division V

#2 Palo Verde vs #7 Health Sciences - Saturday, 5 pm @ Palo Verde High School

Winner advances to CIF Division V semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Tuesday 2/21

GIRLS SOCCER

Division IV

#7 Calexico @ #2 Montgomery - Friday, 5 pm @ Montgomery High School

Winner advances to CIF Division IV semi-finals @ Higher Seed on Wednesday 2/22

Division V

#2 Southwest vs #7 Liberty Charter - Friday, 5 pm @ Southwest High School