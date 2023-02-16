Alonzo signs football letter of intent to OUAZ

Gila Ridge three year starter commits to Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Wednesday afternoon in front of friends, family, teammates and coaches, Gila Ridge senior Abram Alonzo signed his college letter of intent to extend his football career into college.

"Abram was an anchor on our Offensive line," Hawks head coach Jessica Slaughter said. "He was someone we could always run the ball behind. Abram was always happy to pass his knowledge and techniques down to his younger teammates."

Abram Alonzo played both sides of the ball on the offensive and defensive lines.

Now Alonzo will take what he's learned to the collegiate level in Surprise, Arizona. The Spirit finished 7-2 last season. Alonzo will join a handful of Gila Ridge grads already on the team.

Alonzo plans to major in engineering. From all of us at KYMA Sports, we wish you nothing but success in your future.