AWC’s Stratton inducted into NJCAA Hall of Fame

John Stratton won over 800 games in 27 seasons as head coach of the Matadors baseball program, leading the program to its lone appearance at the NJCAA DI Baseball World Series in 1996.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Arizona Western Baseball's all-time winningest coach, John Stratton, was inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the 2024 JUCO World Series pre-tournament banquet on Friday evening.

Stratton arrived at Arizona Western in 1985 and coached the Matadors until 2011. You can read his AWC career achievements here.

Luis Lopez from the KYMA Sports Department caught up with coach Stratton ahead of Friday night's ceremony.

Lopez asked coach Stratton what the nomination means to him.

"It just kind of brings back a lot of memories," John Stratton said. "It was a shock and then then it was, you know, just to put in there with a lot of names I knew. And at the national level, it was a it was a pretty cool thing for myself and my family."

Special thanks to Arizona Western College and AWC Video Productions for pictures, interview and video.