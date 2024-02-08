Gila Ridge has two athletes sign letters of intent to college athletics

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Today Gila Ridge High School, had two athletes sign letters of intent to take their talents to the collegiate level.

Hawk Senior Richard Bean signed to play for Ottawa University.

Bean can play both quarterback and tight end.

The multi-position player explains what this signing means to him.

“Well it it means that I can prove myself and continue my future in the sport that I love,” said Bean.

Bean will go on to major in Business Administration, looking to open his own sporting goods business in the future.

The second student to sign his second college letter of intent is Caleb Rosado.

The center fielder and pitcher will be taking his talents to Eastern Arizona College.

Rosado was originally born in Puerto Rico where his grandfather would play baseball with him.

The senior has been starting for the hawks ever since he was freshman and he was able to share how those around help his competitive drive.

“I do know that I have to compete to a certain level becuase of everything they’ve put into it too and I just want to keep going and keep making my family proud,” said Rosado.

Rosado plans to study biology after being inspired by his mom and also wanting to be an FBI agent one day.