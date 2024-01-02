Oregon wins the 2024 Fiesta Bowl

Bo Nix tosses five touchdowns to lead the Oregon Ducks to victory over the Liberty flames in the 2024 VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bo Nix threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns to lead the #8 Oregon Ducks to a 45-6 victory over the #23 Liberty Flames at State Farm Field in the 2024 VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

Oregon finishes the season 12-2. This is the sixth 12-win season in school history. Libery finishes the year 13-1.

I think Oregon has cemented itself as a premier program in college football," Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said. "I'll say, more than anything, certainly grateful for some of the great games that exist in the Pac. But, probably just as excited about what's happening in the future for us, where we're headed, the

direction we're headed."

At the end of the first quarter, the Flames lead 6-3. In the second quarter, Nix threw four touchdowns to give the Ducks a 31-6 lead at halftime. Oregon continued to dominate in the second half. Nix threw his fifth touchdown to his brother Tez Johnson. Bucky Irving made it 45-6 with a 1-yard touchdown rush.

For Oregon, Nix, starting his 61st game (NCAA record), completed 28 of 35 passes for 363 yards and the five touchdowns, which tied the Fiesta Bowl record.

Oregon QB Bo Nix enjoyed a record setting year capped off with the 2024 Fiesta Bowl - Photos courtesy Ernesto Campuzano

Nix's 45 passing touchdowns and 4,508 passing yards this season both set new school records. Nix set the NCAA single season completion percentage record by completing 77.4% of this passes over the course of the season.

"It's been a great career," Nix said. "It's been a lot of ups and downs. And there's been some great adversity too that I've been able to learn from. I wouldn't be here without every year. Every step has been another journey, and I wouldn't have traded anything."

I was out there warming up and I thought back to when, back in 2010 the National Championship was here and I was able to come to it," Nix said. "Full-circle moment. I'm back in my fifth year and the last game ever, back in the stadium."

Also for the Ducks, Bucky Irving ran for 117 yards and the touchdown on 14 carries.

Tez Johnson caught 11 passes for 172 yards and the score.

For Liberty, Kaidon Salter was 15 of 24 for 126 yards and one touchdown with one interception. Quinton Cooley rushed for 79 yards on eight carries.

The Oregon Ducks will be moving to the Big Ten next season. Both programs have set their eyes on next year's expanded 12-team playoff.