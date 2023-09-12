ASU offense sputters in second half as Devils fall to Cowboys

Arizona State fails to score in second half and fall to Oklahoma State 27-15

TEM0E, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona State Sun Devils continued their stretch of four straight home games to start the 2023 season by welcoming in Big 12 for Oklahoma State to Mountain America Stadium on Saturday night.

Arizona state got on the scoreboard first during the Sun Devils second offensive series. Cameron Skattebo capped off an 11 play, 77 yard drive with a 13 yard touchdown run. The extra point was good giving Arizona State an early 7-0 lead.

Oklahoma State would tie the score at 7-7 early in the second quarter on a two yard touchdown run by Ollie Gordon II, followed by a successful point after try.

On Arizona State's next possession, freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada found receiver Elijhah Badger all alone in the middle of the field for a 65 yard touchdown pass. Oklahoma State was called for an offsides penalty on the point after try prompting the Sun Devils to go for the two point conversion. Again the give was to Skattebo and the successful try game Arizona State a 15-7 lead.

That would be all the scoring the Sun Devils would muster. Much like the season opener against Southern Utah, Arizona State did much of their scoring in the first half. Oklahoma State added a field goal before halftime cutting Arizona State's lead to 15-10.

In the second half, Oklahoma State made a defensive stand stopping the Sun Devils on a fourth adn one try, then proceeded to take their first lead of the night on a Gunnar Gundy touchdown pass to De'Zhaun Stribling from three yards out. The Cowboys would never trail again.

The Arizona State offense sputtered throughout the second half with Reshada throwing an interception midway through the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter with Arizona State still down 17-15, Reshada hit a wide open Xavier Guillory who dropped a would be go ahead touchdown. The Sun Devils never recovered and watched Oklahoma State tack on 10 more points in a 27-15 win.

With the win, Oklahoma State now takes a slight lead in the all-time series matchup 3-2 and have also won the past two showdowns.

Arizona State will next welcome Fresno State to Tempe this weekend in their third of four straight games to start the season.