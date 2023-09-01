Arizona State hangs on after two and a half hour delay

Arizona State beats Southern Utah 24-21 in their 2023 season opener.

TEMPE (KYMA, KECY) - Jaden Rashada threw for 236 and 2 touchdowns to lead Arizona State to a 24-21 victory over Southern Utah Thursday night at Mountain America Stadium.

The Sun Devils put up 371 yards of total offense with Cameron Skattebo rushing for 71 yardss and a score. Xavier Guillory caught 5 passes for 73 yards and a 47-yard touchdown.

The Sun Devils move to 1-0, this was the first game for head coach Kenny Dillingham.

The Thunderbirds fall to 0-1.

Rashada was excellent in the first half completing 12 of 16 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, including a 3-yard touchdown pass to Troy Omeire as a haboob ripped through the stadium.

At halftime Arizona State lead 21-7, but then there was a two and a half hour weather delay.

In the fourth quarter, Jordan Washington blocked a punt for Southern Utah and George Ramirez returned it for a touchdown to make the score 24-21. However, the Sun Devils were able to run out the clock. The game did not end until after 1 am PT.

Rashada, who was playing on his nineteenth birthday, finished completing 18 of 31 passes with 236 yards and two touchdowns.

For Southern Utah Justin Miller completed 8 of 17 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Next week, Arizona State will host Oklahoma State.