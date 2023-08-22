Rashada named Arizona State starting quarterback

ASU has named freshman Jaden Rashada as the starting quarterback for the season opener.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Next Thursday marks the dawn of the Kenny Dillingham era, and now it marks the dawn of the Jaden Rashada era as well.

Earlier today, Dillingham named Rashada the Sun Devils' starting quarterback for the season opener against Southern Utah.

Throughout fall camp Rashada had been battling it out for the starting role against Trenton Bourget and Drew Pyne, who recently went down with a hamstring injury.

Rashada was a 4-star recruit and the number six rated quarterback in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports.

Rashada and the Sun Devils will kick off the 2023 season next Thursday, August 31, at Mountain America Stadium.