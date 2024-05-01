Yuma Catholic softball pulls off upset, takes down ALA West Foothills in quarterfinals

The fifth seeded Shamrocks took down the four seeded Guardians to advance to the 3A semifinals for a second straight season

WADDELL, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic softball (26-4-1) took down ALA West Foothills (20-3) in the quarterfinal round of the 3A AIA playoffs.

It was a tight, and long game for the Lady Shamrocks, who took down the Guardians in extra innings to advance to their second straight semi-final round.

ALA and Yuma Catholic split the Rocks last series in the regular season, losing on the road back on April 18.

However, on Wednesday, it would be Yuma Catholic coming out on top in Waddell.

Head coach Jarred Lackey praised his team's ability to overcome ALA in a postgame interview over the phone.

"Yeah the resilience of these guys I mean they were hungry when we showed up that's just a tough tough team I mean, like you said they started off about like how last game started off so it wasn't looking too good, we were a lot more motivated this time," Lackey said.

Next up for Yuma Catholic will be a matchup with one seeded Valley Christian on Friday at 8:00 p.m at the Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix.