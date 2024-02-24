Skip to Content
Heartbreak once again for San Luis

San Luis boys soccer falls on penalties to Perry in 6A state title match.

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Perry Pumas defeated the San Luis Sidewinders 4-2 on penalties in the AIA 6A state championship game.

This is the second straight year Perry has beaten San Luis for the state title. This is the third time in the past four years that San Luis has fallen in the championship game.

The match was tied 0-0 after regular time and extra time. Perry came away victorious 4-2 on penalties.

