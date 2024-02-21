Gila Ridge baseball dominates in season opener, beats Carl Hayden 11-1

The Hawks only surrendered a run in the second inning and never looked back as they dominated for their first win of the season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge baseball (1-0) defeated Carl Hayden (0-1) in their season opener at home on Wednesday.

The Hawks got off to a quick start, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Carl Hayden would then answer with a run in the top of the second, but that would be all they'd get as Gila Ridge would shut them out the rest of the way.

Among the top contributors for the Hawks was senior Ryder Schultz, who went four for four with four runs scored, one RBI, and a stolen base.

Gila Ridge's next game will come in the Lefty Martin tournament in El Centro, when they face Palo Verde at Central Union High School on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.