Imperial girls flag football beats Sante Fe Christian in the opening round of CIF playoffs

The Tigers will advance to the quarterfinals after beating Sante Fe Christian at home.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Tigers defeated the Sante Fe Christian Eagles at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on Tuesday in the first round of the CIF Division II girls flag football playoffs.

Imperial advances to the quarterfinals. Sante Fe Christian is eliminated.

Both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives. Imperial took a 12-6 lead with a Giselle Carillo touchdown pass to Mariana Pesqueria. Right before halftime, Evana Estrada returned an interception for a touchdown to make it 18-6. In the second half, Carillo connected with Hannah Johnson for a Tiger score. The Eagles would respond with a touchdown of their own, but it wouldn't be enough as Imperial holds on 24-12.

On Thursday, Imperial will face the number one seed Classical Academy in the quarterfinals.