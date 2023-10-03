Skip to Content
Gila Ridge girls volleyball takes down Cibola on Senior Night

The Hawks get a big win at home on senior night against local rivals.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gila Ridge Lady Hawks defeated the Cibola Lady Raiders 3-0 on Senior Night at the Hawks Nest on Monday.

Gila Ridge moves to 4-8 (2-0 region). Cibola falls to 3-10 (1-1).

Gila Ridge took the first two sets 25-13 and 25-21. Then in the third set the Lady Hawks completed the sweep 25-22.

On Wednesday, Gila Ridge plays at Yuma. Next week, Cibola will be on the road at Imperial.

