Kofa girls volleyball takes down Washington in four sets

Published 11:13 PM

Kofa girls volleyball make it two wins in a row, beating Washington on Monday night.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Raegan Taylor helped lead the Kofa Kings to a 3-1 victory over the Washington Rams on Monday night.

Kofa moves to 5-3. Washington falls to 1-8.

Kofa took the first set 25-10. Washington responded winning the second 25-22. Then Kofa sealed the match winning the third and fourth sets.

On Thursday, the Kings will be back on the court to face local rival Cibola.

