Brawley girls flag football beats Central on 9-11

today at 9:36 AM
Published 2:19 PM

Brawley wins on the road at Central, after pregame 9/11 remembrance

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Delylah Young scored two touchdowns to lead the Brawley Wildcats to a 12-6 on the road against the Central Spartans on Monday.

Brawley moves to 6-2. Central falls to 1-4.

Young scored one touchdown in the first half and caught another from Bre Montano early in the second. Central scored a late touchdown, but it wasn't enough to overcome Brawley.

Before kickoff to honor first responders and the victims of 9/11, the Spartans ran out to sirens of a police car and fire truck. They also performed the coin toss.

On Thursday, Brawley is home against Holtville. Also on Thursday, Central plays on the road at Southwest.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

