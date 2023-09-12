Brawley girls flag football beats Central on 9-11

Brawley wins on the road at Central, after pregame 9/11 remembrance

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Delylah Young scored two touchdowns to lead the Brawley Wildcats to a 12-6 on the road against the Central Spartans on Monday.

Brawley moves to 6-2. Central falls to 1-4.

Young scored one touchdown in the first half and caught another from Bre Montano early in the second. Central scored a late touchdown, but it wasn't enough to overcome Brawley.

Before kickoff to honor first responders and the victims of 9/11, the Spartans ran out to sirens of a police car and fire truck. They also performed the coin toss.

On Thursday, Brawley is home against Holtville. Also on Thursday, Central plays on the road at Southwest.