Diego Gonzalez joins teammate and best friend Anthony Solis, commits to Ottawa University

The two friends who have played together since they were six years old, will now be taking their talents to the college level together

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The jump to a college campus is a major step in anyone's life, and for many it can be a jump made alone.

That won't be the case for Gila Ridge boys soccer players Diego Gonzalez and Anthony Solis.

On Thursday, Gonzalez signed his letter of intent to play for Ottawa University, just days after Solis committed as well.

"Building up that chemistry throughout the years and going to college together, it will be good," Gonzalez said.

In addition to joining Solis, Gonzalez also says he loved the size and beauty of Ottawa's campus.

It's the next step in what's already been a long playing career for Gonzalez, who credits his Hawks head coach, Alfonso Perez, for helping him get to where he's at today.

"His coaching experience, and then with the teammates just playing and building up the confidence to play at a higher level," Gonzalez said.

Perez says while Gonzalez may not have put up insane numbers as a Hawk, his play will only improve at the next level.

"The stats don't do him justice, but his level of play is pretty good, I can see him making the jump sophomore year at Ottawa," Perez said.