Three Cibola football players, Isaiah Arriola, Gabriel Avila and Leo Aguilar take their talents to the next level

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Double trouble. Two Cibola High School football players, Leo Aguilar and Gabriel Avila are continuing their athletic career at the same college, University of La Verne.

The young men sat alongside each other with their families as they signed their letter of intent (LOI) committing to the university Friday afternoon.

Their head coach Kasey Koepplin was not able to be there in person so he sent a video sharing some nice words to each of the players.

Aguilar is a wide receiver and Avila plays defensive end.

Aguilar says he chose La Verne because of the energy and he feels it fits him.

Avila says La Verne is close to home and Aguilar is also a big influence on why he chose this college.

Both say they are excited, ready to go to work and look forward to big things.

"Meeting new people and just being able to showcase my talent more," says Aguilar.

Avila stated he's also nervous moving away from home, his first time living outside of Yuma away from his friends and family, but he's ready to play the game he loves.

"Just playing the game again. I was considering not playing it but I knew a few months away from that I still wanted to play," Avila says.

Aguilar says he is majoring in psychology and plans on being a psychologist.

Avila says he always wants to be a part of the sports world so he's majoring in kinesiology to pursue a career in athletic training.

They weren't alone as fellow Cibola football teammate Isaiah Arriola also signed his LOI Friday, but taking his talents to Lewis and Clark college in Portland, Oregon.

Arriola plays wide receiver.

He says when he visited the college it felt like home, somewhere he can succeed and the coaching staff was very welcoming.

Arriola says he is ready to play four extra years of football.

"It feels good. I've been dreaming about this since I was a little kid you know? Always thought about my signing day. Who's gonna be there. It's just coming to reality now," states Arriola.

Arriola says he wants to become an athletic trainer so he'll take the courses to get him on the right path.

Congratulations to the three of you. Keep up the good work.