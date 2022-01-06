Antonio Brown releases statement, claims Buccaneers forced him to play injured

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - NFL wideout Antonio Brown says he was forced to play injured by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his explosive reaction where he left the field on Sunday mid-game.

Brown made the announcement in a statement released by his attorney on Wednesday and stated that an MRI on Monday revealed damage to his ankle.

He said the MRI showed broken bone fragments, a ligament tear and cartilage loss "which are beyond painful."

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Brown did not claim he was injured when he refused to re-enter Sunday's game at the jets.

Arians then told Brown to leave and the wide receiver did so by storming off the field at Metlife Stadium after taking off his pads and jersey, followed by throwing some of his clothes into the crowd.