today at 7:25 AM
Paddack returns, Tatis homers, Padres edge D-backs 7-5

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) - Chris Paddack gave up one run over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the injured list, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a homer, double and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Monday night.

It was Paddack’s first outing since July 27 and the hard-throwing right hander gave the Padres a lift that they needed, allowing just three hits. He missed more than a month with a strained left oblique.

San Diego won for only the fourth time in 17 games, pulling a half game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL playoff spot.

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

