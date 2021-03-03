Cardinals to unretire #99 for J.J. Watt

Sports

Arizona Cardinals retired the #99 which was worn by former great Marshall Goldberg

GLENDALE, Ariz. ( KYMA,KECY-TV) - At J.J Watt's introductory press conference on Tuesday with the Arizona Cardinals, the former Houston Texan thank Marshall Goldberg's daughter for allowing the defensive lineman to once again wear #99.

"And we had a great conversation, she was super sweet," Watt said during the press conference on Tuesday. "She said that she believes her father would be honored and she believes that her father, he's a big, he's all about the players so she said that. She thought he would want me to wear it."

Watt signed a two year $31 million dollar deal to play in the desert. In the press conference, Watt says the generosity the Goldberg family showed him will not go unnoticed.

"So I'm very honored and touched that they thought of me in that way and that I can do that so I told her that I would do everything in my power to honor him and to make him proud, and make his legacy proud," Watt said. "I told her that I'd make a donation to the fund they have in his name, so I will definitely be doing that. But I also as part of this, I want to make sure that people won't know the name aware of Marshall Goldberg and everything that he did including his time in the Navy in the middle of his NFL career."