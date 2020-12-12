Territorial Blowout!

Sports

ASU beats U of A by 63 points for 4th straight rivalry win.

TUCSON, Arizona - For the 94th time, the Territorial Cup rivalry matchup between Arizona and Arizona State played out.

This time, the game would take place under a couple of strange circumstances.

Because of the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, for the 1st time these 2 teams would play one another in an almost empty stadium setting.

2nd, neither team coming into tonight has a single win this season.

The 1st play of the game would give a strong indication of how this chapter of the cup rivalry would play out.

ASU freshman D.J. Taylor would return the opening kickoff 104 yards for the game's 1st touchdown.

The Sun Devils wouldn't look back, as within a minute's time they would recover a Wildcat fumble and then score another touchdown to take the early 14-0 lead.

From there, ASU would keep stacking points throughout the 1st half to take a commanding 42-7 lead by halftime.

It didn't help the U of A committing 7 turnovers that they wouldn't be able to overcome.

ASU's 70-7 victory is the biggest margin ever for the Sun Devils in this rivalry series.

The Wildcats loss puts continues their record losing streak of 12 games, putting even more jeopardy in the head coaching job security of Kevin Sumlin.