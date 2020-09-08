Record deal!

Sports

Cardinals give DeAndre Hopkins historic payday

When the Arizona Cardinals traded for DeAndre Hopkins earlier this year, they nabbed their star wide receiver of the future.

They put pulled out their wallet to keep it that way.

The NFL Network reported earlier today that the Red Birds secured a contract extension that should keep Hopkins with the franchise through 2024.

According to the NFL Network, Hopkins signed a 2-year deal worth a whopping $54.5 million; with $42 million guaranteed.

This will make Hopkins the highest paid non-quarterback positioned player in the history of the NFL.

The NFL Network also reports that there is a "no trade" and "no franchise tag" clause included in the contract.

Hopkins and the Cards will open up the regular season against division rival San Francisco this Sunday.