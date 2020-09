Sports

(CNN)-

Organizers released a unique emblem for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic games.

The l, 28, and olympic rings stay the same -- but the "A" constantly morphs.

More than 20 athletes, celebrities, and artists contributed to the designs of the 'A'.

Organizers say the animated emblem is made for the digital age -- designed to be a platform for creativity, self-expression, and inclusion.