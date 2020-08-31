Self era begins

Sports

Matthew Self becomes Calipatria's new head football coach

You can make a good argument that football runs deep in the DNA of the Self family.

Ed Self was once the head football coach for the Calipatria Hornets, his grandson Jon now is a decade into his head coaching tenure at Brawley Union High School and now another Self has joined the coaching tree.

Late last week, Matthew Self was officially announced as Calipatria's latest varsity head coach.

The 27-year old becomes the youngest current prep head football coach in the Imperial Valley, taking over for Keith Smith Sr.; who stepped down after the 2019 season.

"I had so many emotions. I was like happy, excited, nervous. This is something I had wanted for awhile. I'm really happy to be here and I would love to work with these kids, those student athletes. I'm itching to get back out there, but once we get that green light, we'll be ready to go."

Although it's his 1st head coaching job, Self isn't a novice.

He played for the Brawley Wildcats under John Bishop and then his cousin Jon Self from 2008 to 2010.

After graduation, Self would play collegiately at Mayville State in North Dakota until completing his college journey in 2016.

For the next 2 years, he would serve as junior varsity coach in his cousin's program at Brawley before taking time off in 2018.

Last year, Self would join Smith's staff at Calipatria as the offensive and defensive line coach.

A huge coaching inspirartion for Self is his cousin Jon.

"He's been a big influence in me. He coached me in high school, as well as along with John Bishop. Then after I was playing in college in North Dakota up in Mayville and when I came back; after I graduated, I came back and I coached with him for a couple of years before I ended up coming up here to Calipat. I learned how to teach the team to be strong. He's real heavy in the weight room. I took that one with me as well."

As far as his goals for the Hornets program are concerned, Self seeks to establish toughness and aggression in his student athletes; by the means of hard work and strength training.

Self inherits a lineup abundant in underclassmen who he want to establish a 1 game at a time philosophy.

Going back to his Brawley roots, he's looking to implement the option Wing-T offensive attack to grind away at opposing defenses; where he'll look to build from the offensive line, quarterback and fullback positions.

Defensively, to counteract the passing offenses of the Manzanita League, Self is planning on installing the "4-2-5" defense.