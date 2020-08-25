Historic Payday

Sports

Arizona's Budda Baker becomes highest paid safety in NFL history

Hard work applied well can pay off.

Talent certainly doesn't hurt either.

For Arizona Cardinals Safety Budda Baker, this combination is serving him well in his 3 years in the NFL.

Going into his 4th and final year of his rookie contract, the Cards made a move to keep him in Arizona for a lot longer.

According to ESPN, Baker has agreed to a 4 year contract extension worth 59 million dollars.

This is the largest deal for a safety in NFL history that will net him an average worth more than 14 million dollars a year.

Last season the former Washington Husky recorded 147 tackles, including a league leading 104 solo tackles.

Baker was a pro bowl selection in 2 of his 1st 3 years in the league.

The Cards selected him with the 36th overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft.