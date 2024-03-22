AWC student showcase to present projects and talents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said its students will present their projects and talents for the 2024 Student Showcase.

The Student Showcase will have an academic art walk with musical, poetry, and dance performances, and artwork in a variety of media, poster and digital presentations, and more, said AWC.

This event will be happening on Wednesday, March 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the AWC Library annex on the Yuma campus.

AWC said showcase participants are eligible for $7,500 in scholarships which will be announced at the event.

AWC said this event has been used to highlight student projects since 2008 and has also given students the opportunity to earn scholarships.

An Open Mic will follow the Student Showcase and will be happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.