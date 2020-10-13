‘Selena: The Series,’ filmed in Rosarito

Entertainment

Baja Studios in Rosarito is the new "Mexican Hollywood"

ROSARITO, Baja California (KYMA, KECY) - The Netflix series of Selena Quintanilla Perez, simply known as the "Queen of Tejano music," premieres on December 4, 2020.

Did you know producers filmed the series in Baja Studios? Baja Studios, located in Rosarito, is the same location where producers filmedTitanic in 1998.

La Voz de la Frontera reports Mario Escobedo Carignan, Baja California's secretary of the economy, says 19 films have been produced this year in Baja California.

The films have shifted an economic impact for many people without jobs in the area. According to Carignan, more than 600 people have benefited from this opportunity.

"Baja California is increasingly positioned on the international map of the film industry, proximity to Hollywood is obviously important," said Carignan.

Sources say data from the Filming Commission in Baja California show Rosarito is a popular area to film movies.