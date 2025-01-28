Death toll in the California wildfires increases

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The death toll in the Los Angeles fires has risen to 29.

Thousands of firefighters have been battling wildfires across 45 square miles in Los Angeles County.

The two largest fires, the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, remain active.

The Palisades Fire has destroyed or damaged more than 6,000 structures and has covered more than 23,000 acres. So far, it has reached 87% containment.

At the same time, the Eaton Fire has damaged or destroyed more than 10,000 structures and burned over 14,000 acres. It has reached 95% containment so far.