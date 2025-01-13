LA County Medical Examiner investigating 24 possible fire-related deaths

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner announced Sunday night that it is now investigating 24 possible fire related deaths.

16 total cases are related to the Eaton Fire, and 8 to the Palisades Fire. 10 deaths have been confirmed by the department, while another 14 are under investigation.

However, the Medical Examiner's Office says those new cases cannot yet be confirmed as human remains until they are processed by the department, but it seems likely the death toll related to the California wildfires will rise.

The Palisades Fire has now burned more than 17,000 acres while the Eaton Fire has grown to more than 10,000 acres.