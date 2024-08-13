YFD personnel returns to Yuma after battling Park Fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four Yuma Fire Department (YFD) firefighters and an engine returned to Yuma on Monday.

In a press release, they returned from California after the state's authorites issued a mutual aid request for a Strike Team deployment to battle the Park Fire last month.

Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department

YFD says the four firefighters who were a part of the Strike Team were the following:

Captain Ryan Johnson

Engineer David Beltran

Firefighter Jeff Endres

Firefighter Noe Bermudez

Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department

YFD also says the team had "multiple assignments as part of the response to the Park Fire."

13 On Your Side's Eduardo Morales will have more information later this evening.