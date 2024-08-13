Skip to Content
YFD personnel returns to Yuma after battling Park Fire

Yuma Fire Department
today at 8:15 AM
Published 8:41 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four Yuma Fire Department (YFD) firefighters and an engine returned to Yuma on Monday.

In a press release, they returned from California after the state's authorites issued a mutual aid request for a Strike Team deployment to battle the Park Fire last month.

Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department
YFD says the four firefighters who were a part of the Strike Team were the following:

  • Captain Ryan Johnson
  • Engineer David Beltran
  • Firefighter Jeff Endres
  • Firefighter Noe Bermudez

YFD also says the team had "multiple assignments as part of the response to the Park Fire."

13 On Your Side's Eduardo Morales will have more information later this evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

