YFD personnel returns to Yuma after battling Park Fire
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four Yuma Fire Department (YFD) firefighters and an engine returned to Yuma on Monday.
In a press release, they returned from California after the state's authorites issued a mutual aid request for a Strike Team deployment to battle the Park Fire last month.
YFD says the four firefighters who were a part of the Strike Team were the following:
- Captain Ryan Johnson
- Engineer David Beltran
- Firefighter Jeff Endres
- Firefighter Noe Bermudez
YFD also says the team had "multiple assignments as part of the response to the Park Fire."
