Park Fire arson suspect appears in court, fire grows to more than 370,000

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The man accused of starting the Park Fire was in Butte County, California Superior Court for his arraignment on Monday.

Ronnie Dean Stout II is suspected of starting the Park Fire by pushing a flaming vehicle into a gulley filled with dried brush at a park in Chico.

The fire has grown to more than 370,000 acres and destroyed at least 100 structures.

During his arraignment, Stout waived the reading of the charges against him.

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey confirmed Stout has been formally charged with arson. However, Stout has not made a plea and denies allegations of intentionally pushing the car into the gulley.

"We have charged in the particular case the crime of willful and malicious arson. That is also referred to as intentional arson," Ramsey shared.

Stout will be back in court on Thursday and is expected to enter a plea. He will continue to be held without bail.