YFD deployed to battle Park Fire in California

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) received a mutual aid request from California authorites on Friday.

In a press release, this is in regards to a "Strike Team deployment to the 'Park Fire'" burning in Chico, California.

YFD says the fire is 0% contained as of Saturday, "has burned over 239,000 acres," and YFD personnel left Yuma at around 3:00am "to meet in Imperial County, CA with other members of the Imperial Valley Strike Team."

While YFD says "additional information will be provided as it becomes available," the last time they were deployed with a strike team/task force was in July of 2023 to battle the "Rabbit Fire" in Riverside County, California.

To learn more about the strike team, read the press release below.