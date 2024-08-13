Skip to Content
Top Stories

Reservations begin for free shade tree program

Imperial Irrigation District
By
today at 11:12 AM
Published 11:30 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) has announced Tuesday that reservations for its Tree for All program has begun.

In a press release, this is for residential customers in the Imperial Valley and Eastern Coachella Valley, where a total of 1,000 trees will be planted under the program.

According to IID, the Tree for All program was initiated back in 2022, "which was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from our customers, reaching full subscription in the first week."

IID says customers can reserve a free tree to be planted at their home, but "a valid, active IID electric contract account is required" and the reservations are limited one per account every year.

IID also says, "The residential free shade tree program is one of the many public benefits programs offered by IID to its energy customers. Trees can reduce energy costs by up to 20% and provide many other community benefits."

To register for a free shade tree, click here. For more information on the program, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content