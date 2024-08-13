Reservations begin for free shade tree program

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) has announced Tuesday that reservations for its Tree for All program has begun.

In a press release, this is for residential customers in the Imperial Valley and Eastern Coachella Valley, where a total of 1,000 trees will be planted under the program.

According to IID, the Tree for All program was initiated back in 2022, "which was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from our customers, reaching full subscription in the first week."

IID says customers can reserve a free tree to be planted at their home, but "a valid, active IID electric contract account is required" and the reservations are limited one per account every year.

IID also says, "The residential free shade tree program is one of the many public benefits programs offered by IID to its energy customers. Trees can reduce energy costs by up to 20% and provide many other community benefits."

To register for a free shade tree, click here. For more information on the program, click here.