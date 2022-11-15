Skip to Content
Imperial Valley reservations now accepted for Tree for All program

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) announced that they will now accept reservations for the Tree for All program.

However, this is for residential customers located in Imperial Valley, according to IID.

Not only that, IID account holders can register for their free shade tree here.

Customers can reserve a free tree and have them planted at their home, located to maximize energy savings.

In that case, a valid, active electrical contract account is a requirement.

If you would like to read more about this, then click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

