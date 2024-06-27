Man accused of child abuse in court, attorney requests extension

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of five for more than 10 years was back in Yuma County Superior Court this morning, his attorney requesting more time to build his case.

44-year-old James David Schultz faces almost 40 counts of sexual abuse-related charges.

According to court documents, the abuse was on and off from 2003 through 2023.

Schultz is being charged with dozens of felonies including eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor and five counts of sexual assault of a minor.

One victim was present at this morning’s appearance, however she did not speak.

Schultz’s attorney, Jose Padilla, made a request to ask for additional time to collect information from a cyber expert. 

The judge granted the defense team an extension until August 8th.

Schultz is being held at the yuma county jail on a bond of 50-thousand dollars. 

