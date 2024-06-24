San Luis, Arizona prepares for Independence Day celebrations

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local city is getting ready for an Independence Day celebration.

San Luis, Arizona will have its celebration Thursday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Joe Orduño park.

There will be food, activities and entertainment for the entire family.

"We have very good entertainment with a tribute to Los Fabulos Cadillacs, a tribute to queen with kings of queens and we are going to end our event with Banda el Mexicano de Casimiro," says San Luis Parks and Recreation Director Angelica Roldan.

The celebration will end with a 15-minute firework display around 10 p.m.