Yuma volleyball drops game to Dysart in clean sweep

The Criminals couldn't come away with their first win of the season, as only two games remain on the schedule

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma volleyball (0-17) lost in a clean sweep to Dysart (9-7) at The Palace on Wednesday night.

The Criminals were able to make things close in the third set, tying the score at 18 at one point.

But in the end, it would be another loss for Yuma, as they're still in search of their first win with only two games left on the schedule.

The Crims' next chance for a W will come on Monday, as they head to Cortez.