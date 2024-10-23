Skip to Content
Sports

Yuma volleyball drops game to Dysart in clean sweep

By
October 23, 2024 9:45 PM
Published 11:28 PM

The Criminals couldn't come away with their first win of the season, as only two games remain on the schedule

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma volleyball (0-17) lost in a clean sweep to Dysart (9-7) at The Palace on Wednesday night.

The Criminals were able to make things close in the third set, tying the score at 18 at one point.

But in the end, it would be another loss for Yuma, as they're still in search of their first win with only two games left on the schedule.

The Crims' next chance for a W will come on Monday, as they head to Cortez.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content