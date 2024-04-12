Skip to Content
Tracking winds and cooler temperatures for the weekend ahead

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 3:42 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weak low pressure is approaching, which will result in widespread breezy and windy conditions starting today and through the weekend.

Stronger winds arrive today, bringing 20-35 MPH gusts across the area.

Gusty winds will carry into Saturday, with gusts 30-35 MPH, and blowing dust is possible.

A Wind Advisory is issued and will go into effect from 3 P.M. until 11 P.M. Saturday for portions of Imperial County.

Temperatures will quickly drop through the weekend leading to highs in the 70s by early next week.

Highs will jump back to the 80s, but seasonable levels later next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

