Tracking slight rain chances followed by a warming trend

KYMA
Published 3:26 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our biggest impacts today are gusty winds and chillier temperatures through the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the evening, still could be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 MPH through tomorrow morning.

As a low-pressure system continues to move through the Desert Southwest an opportunity for showers tonight through Friday morning will be possible for our area.

Skies will clear and temperatures will begin to warm through the weekend with highs rising to the 80s by Monday.

Melissa Zaremba

