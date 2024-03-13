Skip to Content
Top Stories

Electric vehicle market cools off as automakers delay EV plans

By ,
today at 7:42 AM
Published 7:50 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The electric vehicle (EV) market is cooling off as many automakers, including major U.S. brands like Ford and General Motors, are scaling back or delaying their EV plans.

Sales of EVs are still predicted to increase in the years to come, just not as much as automakers expected.

As a result, manufacturers are shifting to a mixed offering of vehicles, with lineups of gas-powered vehicles alongside hybrids and fully electric options, delaying the rollouts of all-electric lineups.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content