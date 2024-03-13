Electric vehicle market cools off as automakers delay EV plans

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The electric vehicle (EV) market is cooling off as many automakers, including major U.S. brands like Ford and General Motors, are scaling back or delaying their EV plans.

Sales of EVs are still predicted to increase in the years to come, just not as much as automakers expected.

As a result, manufacturers are shifting to a mixed offering of vehicles, with lineups of gas-powered vehicles alongside hybrids and fully electric options, delaying the rollouts of all-electric lineups.