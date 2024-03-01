First Alert: Tracking gusty winds for the first weekend of March

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weather system will pass to the north of the region this weekend, bringing rain and snow toward the northern parts of the region.

Our biggest impact in the Desert Southwest will be gustier winds and blowing dust this weekend.

A Wind Advisory is issued and will go into effect at 12 pm (PST) through 11 PM (PST) on Saturday for portions of Imperial and La Paz County.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust for Saturday and Sunday for Imperial County.

Winds will be the strongest on Saturday, but it will become breezy before then.

Stronger winds will favor the west and in Imperial County, but gusts in Yuma County could still exceed over 30 MPH.

Due to the gusty winds and dust this weekend a First Alert Action Day will go into effect Saturday-Sunday for Imperial County.

Temperatures will be closer to our seasonal average this weekend with slightly below normal by early next week.

Breeziness will linger throughout next week with another warming trend making its way back by the middle of next week.

