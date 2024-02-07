Skip to Content
Top Stories

Stronger winds and rain showers still possible

Weather Authority/KYMA
By
today at 4:29 PM
Published 3:31 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Relatively moist conditions will be sticking around, so we could still see some lingering showers tonight and for the rest of the work week.

Greatest chances for more rain is looking tomorrow morning.

Locally breezy to windy conditions will take over through Thursday.

Stronger winds will be toward the west, but highest gusts within our area will range between 20-35 MPH.

As this lower pressure system slowly moves out of the Desert Southwest, we could still see some lingering showers for the rest of the week along with chillier day time highs and lows.

A warming trend will be back by the end of the weekend and into early next week, where highs will warm back up into to 70s.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content