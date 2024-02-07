Stronger winds and rain showers still possible

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Relatively moist conditions will be sticking around, so we could still see some lingering showers tonight and for the rest of the work week.

Greatest chances for more rain is looking tomorrow morning.

Locally breezy to windy conditions will take over through Thursday.

Stronger winds will be toward the west, but highest gusts within our area will range between 20-35 MPH.

As this lower pressure system slowly moves out of the Desert Southwest, we could still see some lingering showers for the rest of the week along with chillier day time highs and lows.

A warming trend will be back by the end of the weekend and into early next week, where highs will warm back up into to 70s.