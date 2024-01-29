Warm final days of January with rain chances later in the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will be well above-normal for the final days of January as a ridge of high pressure settles for most of the Western U.S.

Daytime highs will be near or reach the 80s by Tuesday across our area.

Later in the week, a lower pressure will return bringing much cooler temperatures, breezier conditions and another round of widespread rain to the Desert Southwest.

It's going to be a wet start to February, where rain is likely on Thursday, with totals up to 1/2" is possible throughout the day and evening.

Another weather disturbance is possible to affect the area with more rain chances early next week.

Daytime highs will drop into the mid 60s later in the week and for the weekend.