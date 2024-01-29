Skip to Content
Top Stories

Warm final days of January with rain chances later in the week

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:45 PM
Published 2:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will be well above-normal for the final days of January as a ridge of high pressure settles for most of the Western U.S.

Daytime highs will be near or reach the 80s by Tuesday across our area.

Later in the week, a lower pressure will return bringing much cooler temperatures, breezier conditions and another round of widespread rain to the Desert Southwest.

It's going to be a wet start to February, where rain is likely on Thursday, with totals up to 1/2" is possible throughout the day and evening.

Another weather disturbance is possible to affect the area with more rain chances early next week.

Daytime highs will drop into the mid 60s later in the week and for the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content