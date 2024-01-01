Skip to Content
Top Stories

Dry and cool conditions to kick off the new year

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:18 PM
Published 3:26 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Happy New Year! We are ringing in 2024 with calm, dry and cool conditions.

Clouds will be lingering throughout the afternoon until skies will clear by the night with colder temperatures.

By the midweek, a few cold weather systems will move through the region, one Wednesday afternoon through Thursday and another late this weekend.

We can expect wetter than normal conditions according to data from the Climate Prediction Center.

The greatest chance for the Desert Southwest to experience rain is looking Wednesday into Thursday.

Then we will dry things out for the rest of the week for rain chances to return again for the weekend.

Temperatures for the first full week of 2024 will mainly be in the 60s, by the Thursday, we can expect the coldest temperatures of the winter season so far.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content