Dry and cool conditions to kick off the new year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Happy New Year! We are ringing in 2024 with calm, dry and cool conditions.

Clouds will be lingering throughout the afternoon until skies will clear by the night with colder temperatures.

By the midweek, a few cold weather systems will move through the region, one Wednesday afternoon through Thursday and another late this weekend.

We can expect wetter than normal conditions according to data from the Climate Prediction Center.

The greatest chance for the Desert Southwest to experience rain is looking Wednesday into Thursday.

Then we will dry things out for the rest of the week for rain chances to return again for the weekend.

Temperatures for the first full week of 2024 will mainly be in the 60s, by the Thursday, we can expect the coldest temperatures of the winter season so far.