Skip to Content
Top Stories

KISS lights up Empire State Building ahead of final concert in NYC

By ,
today at 10:24 AM
Published 10:30 AM

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Legendary rock band KISS will hold its final concert Saturday in New York City.

The band's End of The Road Tour is its final performance after 50 years.

KISS played the first of its two final shows ever Friday night at New York City's Madison Square Garden and will stream live on pay-per-view.

Bass guitar and lead singer Gene Simmons said ending touring for the band has nothing to do with ticket sales but everything to do with Mother Nature and aging. He said he's 74 and can't wear seven-inch platform dragon boots, armor, studs, leather, all weighing about 40 pounds, spit fire, and fly through the air for two hours.

The legendary band will continue after touring through other ventures. There is a KISS museum in Las Vegas at the Rio called KISS World, KISS cruises, a movie coming out, and they are working on a cartoon show.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content