KISS lights up Empire State Building ahead of final concert in NYC

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Legendary rock band KISS will hold its final concert Saturday in New York City.

The band's End of The Road Tour is its final performance after 50 years.

KISS played the first of its two final shows ever Friday night at New York City's Madison Square Garden and will stream live on pay-per-view.

Bass guitar and lead singer Gene Simmons said ending touring for the band has nothing to do with ticket sales but everything to do with Mother Nature and aging. He said he's 74 and can't wear seven-inch platform dragon boots, armor, studs, leather, all weighing about 40 pounds, spit fire, and fly through the air for two hours.

The legendary band will continue after touring through other ventures. There is a KISS museum in Las Vegas at the Rio called KISS World, KISS cruises, a movie coming out, and they are working on a cartoon show.