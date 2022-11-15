Skip to Content
Federal judge ends Title 42

Adam Klepp

The policy was used over 50 thousand times on migrants in Yuma over the last two years

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A federal judge blocked immigration authorities from using a public health authority known as Title 42 to deport migrants seeking asylum in our country, getting rid of one of the main tools the Biden Administration has used to stop migration along the border.

In Yuma, Customs and Border Protection data shows the policy has been used over 50,000 times to deport migrants over the last two years.

And nearly two million times along the entire border.

Migrants processed under Title 42 are not allowed to request U.S. Asylum and are instead expelled from the country.

Tuesday's ruling came from a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, which has argued Title 42 places migrants in harm's way and violates U.S. Asylum law.

No word if this now means migrants will flock the ports of entry along the border to get into the country, or if they will continue to cross by other means.

This story will continue to be updated.

Adam Klepp

