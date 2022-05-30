Skip to Content
Two arrested for allegedly starting the Elk Fire in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 400 acres were scorched near Palm Springs giving firefighters trouble putting out the Elk Fire, but new details suggest the fire was intentionally started.

When deputies arrived, they immediately identified an area where they believe the fire started.

While driving to that spot, deputies noticed a Toyota Prius driving away from the scene, and conducted a traffic stop.

Through investigation, deputies discovered the subjects in the vehicle who were camping and ignited dry bush.

They are each being held on $25,000 bail.

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

