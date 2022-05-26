Skip to Content
Police catch two Arizona women with 500k fentanyl pills during a traffic stop

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A half-million fentanyl pills are off the streets after a drug bust in Arizona.

It happened Monday about an hour south of Phoenix after police stopped an SUV for speeding.

Police say a K-9 officer and his handler discovered 500,000 pills concealed in vitamin supplement bottles, along with a handgun and a large amount of cash.

31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old Tania Luna Solis were arrested.

They face several charges including possession, importation of narcotic drugs for sale, child endangerment, and misconduct involving weapons.

Two minors were found in the SUV at the time the arrests.

Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

