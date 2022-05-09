YRMC moving towards normal operations following cyberattack

Systems being worked on after ransomware incident

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) released a statement on Monday, May 9, regarding a recent cyberattack.

"We’re now moving to more normal operations, and we are working to reschedule select services and appointments as quickly as possible," was written in the statement.

YRMC shut down their systems for two weeks following a ransomware incident and continued to stay open using back-up processes.

The Medical Center says previously canceled appointments are being rescheduled and will soon be contacting patients.

"We are grateful for the cooperation and support of our employees, patients, families, and community partners while we continue to work through this incident," wrote YRMC.