Biden administration working to ease tensions with Russian, prevent war

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - American and Russian diplomats are preparing to discuss ways the two nations can ease tensions along the Ukrainian border, ultimately preventing a possible war.

According to the White House, high-level diplomatic talks between Moscow are scheduled for Monday, January 10.

President Joe Biden spoke to President Vladimir Putin before for nearly an hour leading up to the new year. He has vowed to take severe action against Russia's economy if the country invades Ukraine further.

Though it may be a tense situation, President Biden's actions toward russia is getting support from Republicans.

As for the talks, a White House spokesperson admits expectations are low.

Russia's deputy foreign minister told Russian State News Agency Ria Novosti that Russia is "disappointed by the signals that have been heard from Washington in recent days."