Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 3:06 PM
Published 3:30 PM

Biden administration working to ease tensions with Russian, prevent war

CNN, WHITE HOUSE, ABC’S “THIS WEEK”, RUSSIA 24, HOST TV

Russian deputy foreign minister apparently disappointed by lack of contact from U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - American and Russian diplomats are preparing to discuss ways the two nations can ease tensions along the Ukrainian border, ultimately preventing a possible war.

According to the White House, high-level diplomatic talks between Moscow are scheduled for Monday, January 10.

President Joe Biden spoke to President Vladimir Putin before for nearly an hour leading up to the new year. He has vowed to take severe action against Russia's economy if the country invades Ukraine further.

Though it may be a tense situation, President Biden's actions toward russia is getting support from Republicans.

As for the talks, a White House spokesperson admits expectations are low.

Russia's deputy foreign minister told Russian State News Agency Ria Novosti that Russia is "disappointed by the signals that have been heard from Washington in recent days."

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content